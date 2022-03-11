Police In Fairfax ID Woman Killed In County's 15th Fatal Crash Of 2022

A 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead in a Virginia hospital following an overnight crash in Fairfax County.

Alexandria resident Ruth Feth was struck by a Volkswagen Golf shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 while attempting to navigate a turn from Blu Steel Way onto southbound Ox Road.

The initial investigation determined that Feth was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry when she attempted to turn left onto Ox Road when she was struck by the driver of the Volkswagen who was traveling north on the roadway.

Feth was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Fairfax County Police Department on Thursday, Nov. 3.

This is the 15th non-pedestrian-related crash in Fairfax in 2022. Last year, at this time, there had been 14 similar crashes.

Detectives said that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, though it is unclear if speed contributed to the fatal incident.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling (703) 280-0543 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

