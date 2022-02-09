Contact Us
Police & Fire

Naked And Not Afraid: Sketch Released Of Man Who Exposed Himself To Woman on Virginia Trail

Zak Failla
Police have released a sketch of a man who exposed himself in Virginia
Police have released a sketch of a man who exposed himself in Virginia Photo Credit: Herndon Police

New details have been released by police investigators in Virginia as they continue their search for a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself and assaulting a woman on a Fairfax County trail.

The Herndon Police Department released a sketch of a suspect who allegedly was naked when he grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail late last month near Ferndale Avenue in Fairfax County.

On Friday, Aug. 26, police said that the woman was assaulted and the suspect exposed himself to her before running off down the trail. The sketch was released on Friday, Sept. 2.

The original suspect was described as being a white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, between 5’5 and 5’8, with an athletic build, authorities said.

It is believed that he may have also exposed himself to others throughout the month of August.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who believes they recognize the subject in the sketch has been asked to contact the Herndon Police Department by calling (703) 435-6846.

