Maryland DUI Driver Seriously Injures Children, Firefighter In I-95 VA Crash

A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence with kids in his car and hurting a firefighter at an accident scene last week, authorities in Virginia said.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, had three children in his car not property restrained when he drove into the back of a firetruck on Thursday, Aug. 18 around 11:05 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Rodriguez-Montoya injured his four passengers and a firefighter, authorities said. He was charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The passengers in Rodriguez-Montoya’s car were hospitalized with serious, but non-life- threatening injuries. The firefighter was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. We wish them all a speedy recovery.

