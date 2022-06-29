Man Who Beat Woman Dead At Virginia Bus Stop Found Block Away In Similar Clothes: Police

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the beating death of a woman at a Virginia bus stop earlier this month, authorities said.

Chante Antonio Jones beat Michelle Huntley, 63, who was found with trauma to her upper body at a bus stop on the 7800 block of Richmond Highway June 17, Fairfax police said.

An officer saw Jones wearing similar clothing from the night of the attack in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway – one block away from where the deadly assault took place, authorities said.

Jones was identified as the assailant and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and held without bond, police said. His relationship to Huntley was not clear.

