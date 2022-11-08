Infant Killed After Being Left In Hot Car In DC For Hours: Reports

An infant has died after being left in a hot car for several hours in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports.

A 3-month-old child was reportedly pronounced dead at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, after being left for at least two hours inside the parked car on Park Road NW.

The baby had been removed from the hot vehicle before first responders arrived, but they were unable to revive him, according to reports.

According to FOX5, the infant has been identified as Aaron Boyd, Jr.

No additional information has been provided. No charges have been announced by police investigators.

The family stated that they would have no comment on the matter, NBC4 reported.

Temperatures in the region have hovered above 90 degrees for days as the dog days of summer are peaking.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

