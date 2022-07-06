Contact Us
Firefighters Close I-495 After Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire In Fairfax County

Josh Lanier
Photo Credit: Virginia Department of Transportation
Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Firefighters closed a portion of Interstate 495 just before rush hour on Wednesday, July 6, after a tractor-trailer burst into flames in Fairfax County, authorities said. 

Fairfax County firefighters responded to the fire in the southbound lane of the interstate just before 5 p.m. near the exit for Arlington Boulevard (Route 50), the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted. All southbound lanes were shut down near that exit as fire crews worked to put out the fire and tow the truck away. 

Officials opened two lanes of the Capital Beltway around 6:30 p.m., but firefighters asked commuters to avoid this area and expect heavy delays. Express lanes remained open. 

No one was injured in the fire, firefighters said. It's unclear what sparked the blaze. 

date 2022-07-06