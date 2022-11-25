Bowl-Cut Burglar Terrorizes Mexican Restaurants In Alexandria: Fairfax PD

A 20-year-old man with a distinct hair cut who went on a burglary spree at two Alexandra Mexican restaurants was arrested after stealing from a Walmart, police in Fairfax County said.

Eliasar Mardiel Flores, of Alexandria, used a brick to smash the windows and enter Mezcalero Restaurant three times and Mana Pupuseria & Taqueria once, both on Richmond Highway, over the course of several days, Fairfax County police said.

Flores targeted Mezcalero Restaurant on Nov. 13, 17 and 18, and Mana Pupuseria & Taqueria on Nov. 18, police said.

It wasn't until Nov. 19 that Flores was captured, when Mount Vernon police were called to a Walmart on the same street for a larceny, they said. Flores was wearing clothing that matched images seen on surveillance footage from the four previous reported burglaries.

He was transported to the Adult Detention Center where he was charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of destruction of property, vehicle tampering, and petit larceny. He is currently held without bond.

