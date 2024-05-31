Driver Seriously Injured In Reston Crash

It happened on the 2300 block of Gallant ox Court sometime before 6:25 p.m., police said.
More details were expected to be released at a later time.
A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-car crash in Reston Thursday night, May 30, county police said.
