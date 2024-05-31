Fair 59°

Driver Seriously Injured In Reston Crash

A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-car crash in Reston Thursday night, May 30, county police said.

Fairfax County Police Department 

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department Twitter
It happened on the 2300 block of Gallant ox Court sometime before 6:25 p.m., police said.

More details were expected to be released at a later time.

