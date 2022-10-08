Contact Us
Police & Fire

At Least Two Airlifted After Multi-Vehicle Virginia Crash (DEVELOPING)

AJ Goldbloom
helicopter
helicopter Photo Credit: Pixabay

A multi-vehicle crash in Culpeper on Wednesday, August 10 resulted in multiple victim injuries, according developing and unconfirmed reports. 

Two cars allegedly collided in the area of Zachary Taylor Highway and Cedar Grove Road, sending two individuals in helicopters for their injuries, one destined for Fairfax Hospital and one for University of Virginia Hospital, reports said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.  

