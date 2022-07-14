Alexandria Man Arrested In Fairfax Shooting Had Ghost Gun, Drugs In Car: Police

Fairfax County police say they've arrested the man responsible for a June 26 shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Isaiah Johnson, 27, of Alexandria, was arrested Wednesday, July 13, during a traffic stop and faces many charges related to the shooting and having a ghost gun, Fairfax County Police said.

Investigators believe Johnson and another man confronted two people in an apartment on Lockheed Boulevard in Groveton just before midnight, police said. During the altercation, Johnson and the other man drew guns and opened fire. Only one of the targeted men was shot. Johnson ran away before officers arrived, authorities said.

Responders took the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening wounds. Witnesses named Johnson as the gunman, police said.

Investigators had tracked Johnson, and when he drove into Fairfax County on Wednesday they arrested him. Officer founds a 9mm ghost gun with an extended magazine in the car as well as drugs, police said.

Officials charged him with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of schedule I/II drug, possession of schedule I/II drug with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, felon in possession of ammunition, and a concealed carry permit violation, police said.

Authorities are holding him without bond.

