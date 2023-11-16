Pickaxe-Wielding MS-13 Gang Member Admits To Role In Grisly Murder Of Teen In VA Park

Edwin Orellana Caballero, who was 16 and living in Alexandria at the time of the murder, is the latest to plead guilty to killing a 14-year-old from Falls Church who was lured to Holmes Run Stream Valley Park in Fairfax County, where he was butchered by members of the street gang, federal authorities announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 26, 2016, the teen - whose name was listed as S.A.A.T. by the DOJ - was cajoled to go to the park, where he was met by members of the gang, who murdered him in the woods with knives, machetes, and a pickaxe that Orellana Caballero specifically used repeatedly during the vicious assault.

Once S.A.A.T. was dead, MS-13 buried him in a shallow grave.

Orellana Caballero pleaded guilty as an adult to one count of maiming in aid of a racketeering activity. He will face no less than 20 years and no more than 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in February.

To date, officials say that 16 others have been charged in connection to the murder of S.A.A.T., five of whom went to trial and were convicted on all charges. Ten others pleaded guilty before heading to court.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.