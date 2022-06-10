Woman Fatally Struck By Truck Near Fort Belvoir In Fairfax County

A 53-year-old Fairfax County woman has died after being struck entering a US Army installation in Virginia, police say.

Melodie Kiem was struck shortly after 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Richmond Highway at the Tully Gate entrance to Fort Belvoir, according to investigators.

Police said that Kiem, a Fort Belvoir resident, was crossing the highway from the median against the pedestrian cross signal when she was struck by a 2015 GMC Terrain that had the right of way.

The driver remained at the scene after striking Kiem in the roadway, investigators noted. Kiem was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The preliminary investigation determined that neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Officials said that once it’s complete, the details will be forwarded to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling (703) 280-0543 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.