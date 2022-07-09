NOW CASTING: Actors Needed For True Crime Show Filmed In DMV Area

Actors are being sought for a true crime recreation show being filmed in the DMV area.

Produced by Wide Net Productions, the show shoots one or two days, likely July 11 to 13 across Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia. The gig pays $250 a day.

Actors will be used for dramatic visualizations. The roles being filled are:

Will : Actors must be at least 18 and look younger, white male, short brown hair.

Tim: 50-something white male, brownish grey hair, clean shaven, heavyset

PI Wilson: 50-something white male, brown hair, thin body type.

Chief Moore : 40-something old white male, short brown hair, clean shaven, stocky build

Barb: 40-50-something white female, dark short curly hair, curvy build, wears glasses

Rachel: 20s/30s year old white female, blonde hair past shoulders, curvy build

Meghan: 30-something white female, long brown hair, curvy build

Anyone interested can send their headshot, full body shot (snapshots okay) ASAP to casting@widenetproductions.com.

