Mom Of VA 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Released After Posting Bond

The mother of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his first grade teacher has surrendered to authorities, but was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Deja Taylor, 25, turned herself in Thursday April 13, to the Newport News City Jail in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School, that left Abigail Zwerner seriously injured.

Taylor, who was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child, was released after posting a $5,000 bond. She's due back in court Friday, April 14 for a status hearing.

Taylor's son apparently used his mom's legally-purchased gun to shoot Zwerner in her classroom.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” said Commonwealth's Attorney, Howard Gwynn.

Zwerner has filed a $40 million suit against Richneck's former superintendent, principal and assistant principal, alleging administration had been notified that the boy had a history of random violence, and had brought a gun to school prior to the shooting, as reported by ABC News. Administrators, however, failed to act, the suit says.

