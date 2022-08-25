DC Man Admits To Posing As Young Girl To Exploit 10-Year-Old Child: DOJ

A man from D.C. pled guilty to the sexual exploitation of a young child, officials said.

Christopher Young, 31, pretended to be a young girl and reached out to a 10-year-old in June 2019 to exploit her, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Young blackmailed the young girl as a way to sexually abuse her, and told her that if she did not engage in sexual acts with him, he would send embarrassing pictures of the victim to her family, officials said.

Law enforcement discovered pictures of Young's sexual abuse, that he took, on his email account, authorities said.

The 10-year-old bravely explained the situation to her mother and Young was arrested in July 2019, officials said.

On August 24, 2022, Young pled guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and second degree child sexual abuse for abusing a minor child, the Attorney's Office reported.

