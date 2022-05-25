Contact Us
Annandale Woman, 83, Sole Victim Of Crash That Injured 4 Pedestrians: Police

David Cifarelli
One person has died from injuries sustained during a crash in Annandale last week, authorities said.

Eileen Garnett, 83, of Annandale, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that occurred in Annandale around 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, Fairfax County Police said. Garnett died from her injuries on Wednesday, May 25, police said. 

Initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2008 Nissan Sentra jumped the median and struck four pedestrians in the parking lot at 7263 Maple Place after losing control of her vehicle, police said.

The other three pedestrians were taken to local hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said. Officers shut down a portion of Maple Place between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue as they cleared the scene.

