Car Jumps Curb, Hits 4 People In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Fairfax County Police Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)

A car left the road and hit four people, sending several to the hospital, in Annandale before noon on on Friday, May 20, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.

Paramedics rushed the driver, a passenger, and the pedestrians to an area hospital for treatment. One of them is critically injured police said.

Officers shut down a portion of Maple Place between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue they cleared the scene.

Police are still investigating and did not release any information on the driver or victims. Check back for more information as it develops. 

