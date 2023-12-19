Partly Cloudy 41°

Lane Closures On I-495 Tie Up Traffic For Miles In Fairfax County: DOT

The afternoon commute may be a rough one for some travelers in Virginia on Tuesday due to police activity on I-495 in Fairfax County, according to the Department of Transportation.

Traffic came to a stop in Fairfax County on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Traffic was backed up at least four miles in McLean as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon due to an incident that left all northern lanes closed on Dec. 19.

The nature of the "police activity" was not released by the DOT, though it led to a complete standstill on the interstate.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

