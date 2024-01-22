Jose Lazaro Cruz has been wanted since spring of 1991, when he stabbed his wife, Ana Jurado, 24, on the 3100 block of Cofer Road in West Falls Church, county police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and Cruz, her estranged husband, was charged on a warrant for felony murder in May 1991.

Cruz fled to El Salvador, and authorities followed — but their efforts in finding him were futile.

In 2022, Cruz was detained while crossing into Costa Rica from Nicaragua.

On Jan. 18, Cruz was surrendered to U.S. Marshals Service custody and extradited to the United States.

"The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing the arrest and extradition of Lazaro Cruz from Costa Rica," FCPD said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.