Jogger Who Exposed Himself On Fairfax County Trail May Have Other Victims, Police Say

Sean Maxwell, 53, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged after he was allegedly caught letting it all hang out for others enjoying the outdoors in Burke.

According to police, at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the intersection of Coffer Woods Court and Blincoe Court, when there were reports of a man running on a nearby trail who was exposing himself.

The witness was able to record the incident, and using that footage, officers were able to identify Maxwell, who was spotted exiting the trail, where the Burke resident was arrested without further incident ad charged with indecent exposure.

Now, investigators from the department are concerned that Maxwell may be a repeat offender, and there may have been other victims who he exposed himself to along the Pohick Stream Valley Trail in Burke.

Officers are now seeking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Maxwell and it is believed that the incidents likely happened in the area of Coffer Woods Road between Burke Centre Parkway and Burke Lake Road.

Anyone who may have been targeted has been asked to contact the department's West Springfield Station by calling (703) 644-7377 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.