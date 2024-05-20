Fairfax County Man Wins $600K Playing VA Lottery's Pick 5

The Fairfax County resident had 50 plays in the May 1 Pick 5 nighttime drawing, each using the Fireball.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 1-4-6-6-1, and the Fireball number was 5.

While Choi didn’t match the five digits, he matched using the Fireball, which replaced one of the digits, to win $12,000 for each of those 50 plays.

Choi won $600,000.

Choi bought his tickets at the CVS at 7500 Centreville Road in Manassas.

He said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to pay his student loans.

Pick 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $50,000. The chances of matching all five numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000.

