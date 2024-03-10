Hit-Run Driver Flees Scene Of Fatal Strike Involving Stolen Car In Fairfax. County, Police Say

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were searching in Hybla Valley for a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Saturday night from the 7900 block of Sausalito Place.

The stolen 2015 Hyundai Sonata was spotted by an officer in the area of Buckman Road and Russell Road, and police say that when the driver spotted them, the car sped away.

Officers did not pursue the stolen Hyundai.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department, approximately 15 minutes later, other officers saw the same vehicle speeding on Janna Lee Avenue towards the dead end, where the driver sideswiped a vehicle before crashing into a dumpster.

The stolen Sonata was found unoccupied, though they did find Hybla Valley resident James Johnson in a grassy area nearby.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say that the driver of the stolen vehicle sideswiped a vehicle on Janna Lee Avenue and struck Johnson in the roadway on Janna Lee Avenue before crashing into the dumpster.

No details about the driver have been released by the police. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the driver or events leading up to the strike has been asked to contact the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit by callingM(703) 280-0543.

