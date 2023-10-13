'God Has Kept Us Safe:' Virginia Church Group Stuck In Israel Books Trip Home

A statement from the office of Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) on Thursday, Oct. 12 said that 10 Virginia residents were in Israel.

Among them, Steve Bellavia, the pastor of Relate Church in Suffolk, who has been on a trip with congregants. The group is expected to leave on a flight at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Meanwhile, Kiggans criticized the State Department for its "lackluster efforts" to evacuate Americans.

“My office has received multiple calls from Virginians stuck in the warzone,” she said. “While I am thankful for the initial information provided over the weekend to help my constituents get in touch with the U.S. Embassy, it is far from enough.

"These people are terrified for their safety and feel abandoned by their government in a foreign country where terrorists are murdering innocent men, women, children, and the elderly. That is unacceptable. With commercial airlines canceling more and more flights out of Israel, I am calling for additional U.S. government-facilitated transport options for Americans trying to get back home to their families. We must do more…we do not leave Americans behind.”

