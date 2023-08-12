Erratic Driver Causes Violent Head-On Crash With U-Haul Near Fair Oaks Mall (Developing)

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating a crash on Route 50 involving four vehicles that was sparked by one reckless driver who ping-ponged through traffic.

The multi-vehicle crash started when the driver of a 2007 Jeep Laredo was driving toward the Fair Oaks mall and rear-ended a 2023 Lexus before continuing on and hitting a Land Rover.

Police say that the driver of the Jeep then struck the guardrail on the shoulder of Route 50 while still traveling east, went across the entire roadway and over the grass median.

The driver then went airborne and struck a Ford U-Haul truck that was traveling in the opposite direction on Route 50.

Both the Jeep driver and U-Haul driver were taken to area hospitals for injuries originally believed to be life-threatening but were later downgraded.

Detectives are now determining whether speed, alcohol, or drugs were related to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or who may have witnessed the events leading up to it has been asked to contact the department by calling (703) 280-0543

