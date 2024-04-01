Falls Church resident Jose Rigoberto Alvarenga Machado, 35, was arrested and charged in connection to the March crash in Bailey's Crossroads that resulted in the death of Alejandro Portillo.

Police say that at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, Portillo was riding his Yamaha motorcycle east on Leesburg Pike while Alvarenga Machado attempted to make a left turn in the area onto Glen Carlyn Drive, at which point the two collided, with the teen striking the passenger's side of his Camry.

The Arlington native was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Alvarenga Machado stayed at the scene and was uninjured in the crash.

On Monday, April 1, the Fairfax County Police Department announced that Alvarenga Machado had been arrested and charged with failure to yield while making a left turn. He was issued a summons and later released.

Portillo was remembered by his mother as someone who was "known and loved by many, he was a son, he was very sweet and giving to all, now it is time to send him home properly and peacefully."

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

