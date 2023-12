Firefighters arrived to flames shooting out of a residence of a home on the 14100 block of Red River Drive in Centreville, officials said.

The Fairfax County Fire & Rescue squad reported the incident around 6:30 a.m.

One civilian died and no injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.