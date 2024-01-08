Beltway Traffic Aids In Arrest Of Quad Who Stole $4.5K In Bags In Tyson's Corner Heist: PD

Around 5:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, detectives got an alert from loss prevention saying a retail theft crew grabbed more than a dozen designer handbags, totaling over $4,500 in value, and ran from the store, Fairfax County police said.

The suspects got into an awaiting Chevrolet Suburban and tried to flee the area.

Detectives launched a thorough search along the southbound stretch of Interstate 495 in Annandale. Despite the heavy traffic in the mainline lanes, they navigated the Express Lane to catch up to the crew.

Collaborating with the Virginia State Police, the detectives arrested all four suspects on the interstate. All four were transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.