After Hours Shooting At Fairfax County Hookah Lounge Leads To Gunman's Arrest: Police

Arlington resident Abdulkerim Halid, 25, has been identified and arrested following an incident at the Lion's Den Lounge on Seminary Road in Bailey's Crossroads that left two women with injuries.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, officers were called to the bar after Halid got into a dispute with a group of men at the lounge, pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the ground.

The bullet fragments and debris left two women with minor injuries who had to be taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Halid was quickly identified as the shooter, but he fled the hookah lounge before police arrived, leading to warrants being issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, July 25, Halid was tracked down in Alexandria, and he was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Fairfax County, where he was charged with multiple counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

He's being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond. His next court appearance is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.