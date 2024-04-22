Brandon Extecoc Santos, 20, of Parkville, was arrested on Friday, April 19, in connection with the "street takeover" Easter Sunday, Fairfax County police announced.

Santos was charged with abduction, assault on a law enforcement officer, wearing a mask in public, and obstruction of justice. He was held in Baltimore County, Maryland pending extradition back to Fairfax County. Police did not detail his involvement in the March 31 incident.

Around 3 a.m., an officer saw several vehicles pull into a commercial parking lot in the 6600 block of Electronic Drive in Springfield where a large group of individuals were driving recklessly and in circles, police said.

Another group of people surrounded the officer’s cruiser, and at least one attempted to remove the license plate from the vehicle as the others acted disorderly, police said.

The group prevented the officer from moving in any direction, jumping on her cruiser and continuously banging on the windows. At least one man was hanging outside of a vehicle brandishing a rifle. Dozens of officers responded from across the county to assist, and the mob of “street takeover” participants began to disperse, police said.

One driver identified as 18-year-old Ronal Urrea-Hernandez, of Catonsville, MD, struck an officer then sped away, leaving the officer with minor injuries. Another officer found the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated, but ultimately terminated.

Urrea-Hernandez is being sought for felony hit and run, speed to elude, and no operators license.

Carlos A Martinez Jr., 18, of Woodbridge, was charged with reckless driving after a crash involving a cruiser. The following day he was issued a summons for reckless driving; no mugshot is available.

Detectives have already obtained additional warrants for Dylan Heckard, 20, of Mechanicsburg, PA, and facilitating service of those warrants. He is wanted for Abduction, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Justice, and Wearing a Mask in Public.

Lastly, detectives have identified a 17-year-old Arlington man who will be charged with Disorderly Conduct and Abduction for jumping on the police cruiser and preventing her from leaving.

"Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division and Special Investigation Division are actively investigating the assault on our officer as well as the reckless driving," FCPD said.

Additional arrests are anticipated as detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call our detectives at 703-922-0889. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards.

