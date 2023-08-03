Wmata Alters Trains Amid Beyonce's FedEx Field 'Renaissance Tour' Show

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is extending one train on Sunday, Aug. 6, so that those attending Beyonce's Renaissance Tour show at FedEx Field in Landover, MD can have a "Flawless" commute home.

The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn on Sunday night will depart Morgan Boulevard at 12:04 a.m. instead of 11:34 p.m., allowing concertgoers enough time to walk from the stadium to the station.

Metro will make late trains available at transfer stations so customers aboard the final Silver Line train can rely on Metro to get them to their destinations on all lines. All customers in line at Morgan Boulevard at 12:04 a.m. will be accommodated.

For customers traveling toward Greenbelt, free shuttle bus service to stations closed for the ongoing fiber optic cable installation project will be available from Ft. Totten.

Bey will be in Landover on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, amid her world tour.

Click here for details from WMATA.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.