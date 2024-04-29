After a weekend out with friends in Las Vegas, Joey Salinas, 40, reached out to his best friend saying he had been stranded on the side of a highway after his electric car died, according to a GoFundMe launched by family members.

"Las Vegas has been a city of fun and memories for Joey. A place where he would gather with friends and even family throughout the years. Who knew that a city he loved to venture off to escape the realities of life would end in the ultimate heartbreak for the family," founder Maria Salinas writes.

"What followed was radio silence that gave his friends cause for concern leading them to reach out to his family on April 1st fearing he was missing in the desert."

Family began searching for him on April 1. On April 2, a hospital in Nevada called Joey's younger sister saying he was unable to speak, the campaign says.

On April 21, Joey died surrounded by family who had been advocating for him, according to Maria's campaign, which had raised more than $4,000 as of press time.

A natural performer, Joey had been living a "fulfilling" life as a pop music creator in Los Angeles, his family said.

"Joey had a passion for music that was unmatched. In his free time, he could often be found in the recording studio, perfecting his craft, or performing on stage somewhere in Los Angeles," Maria writes. "You might even catch him as an extra in a few movies you’ve seen. His performances will be cherished forever."

Joey's Facebook page says he attended Wakefield High School

Tom Goss is among the many people in the entertainment industry mourning Joey's loss. He said the two met at Freddie's Beach Bar in Northern VA "back when being gay was a career ending revelation," he said in an Instagram post.

"Neither of us were willing to compromise our authenticity for fame. We did it for the love of the craft. We did it for the love of connection. We were immediately drawn to each other. We wrote, and sang, about our experience, our love, our community. We performed at pride festivals and underground gay events for free. More importantly we dreamed, we laughed, and we created."

Joey would go on to star in seven of Goss' music videos — "shining," Goss said. "F—ing shining."

Xander Duff said Joey's passing left him overwhelmed with grief.

"Joey was a brilliant artist, his creativity boundless, and his kindness lit up every space he entered," Duff said. "I regret not staying more connected. Losing him like this—so abruptly—is devastating. With each friend I lose, the pain deepens, and this time, it feels… it just [f—ing] sucks. Joey's passing has broken a piece of my heart."

Joey appeared to share much of his music and music videos to YouTube. Some of his work had garnered upward of 1.5K views, including a cover of "Freakshow" by Britney Spears.

Services were handled by the Serenity Funeral Home in Las Vegas. Click here to donate to the Salinas family.

