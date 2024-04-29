Trespasser Critically Injured By Train At Federal Triangle Metro Station In Northwest DC

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Metro police officers responded to the Federal Triangle Metro Station to investigate a reported fare jumper, and when they arrived, a man was found under a train.

The incident happened in the unit block of 12th Street NW.

Officials say that the man was removed from beneath the train and rushed to an area hospital by fire personnel with critical injuries.

The crash resulted in service interruptions along the Metro during the investigation. Service was fully restored shortly before midnight.

Details about the trespassers injuries have not been disclosed by investigators.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

