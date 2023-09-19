William Harris Of Arlington, 24, Was 'Bright Light, Beautiful Soul'

Will died on Friday, Sept. 8, after a two-year battle with cancer, and was being remembered as an animal lover with a kind heart, according to his obituary.

More than $2,700 had been raised for his family on a GoFundMe campaign as of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

"His beautiful smile was like a burst of sunshine, only showing when he was truly happy," campaign founder Danielle Harris writes. "His devoted love for his family and friends was strong and steadfast."

Will graduated from Wakefield High School and became a "curious learner," his obituary says. After earning his certificate in air condition and refrigeration, he enrolled in visual art classes.

Looking after his family garden, caring for his cats, and video games were just some of the things that brought a smile to Will's face, his obituary reads.

"After he faced a cancer diagnosis in mid 2021 he continued to show unimaginable courage, determination, and grace," his obit says. "Even through it all, he still joked often and was always thinking about how to improve the lives of others."

Services were held Saturday, Sept. 17. Click here to donate and here for Will Harris' complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.