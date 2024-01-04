Wanted Murder Suspect Back In DC After Fleeing To Colorado: MPD

Eliexander Lopez-Burgos was taken into custody in Glendale, Colorado last month in connection to his role in the murder of Carlos Javier-Blanco Fernandez, 38, last month at an area gas station.

Neither man has a fixed address, according to police.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, authorities said that Lopez-Burgos completed the extradition process and was returned to the nation's capital, where he was charged by detectives with first-degree premeditated murder while armed.

According to police, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 last year, officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the area of the 2200 block of New York Avenue NE, where they found Fernandez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Following an investigation, Lopez-Burgos was arrested in Colorado, and he has been held pending his return back to DC.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.