Murder Suspect Wanted In DC Arrested Fleeing In Colorado, Police Say

Eliexander Lopez-Burgos was taken into custody in Glendale, Colorado on Monday in connection to his role in the murder of Carlos Javier-Blanco Fernandez, 38, last month at an area gas station.

Neither man has a fixed address, according to police.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the area of the 2200 block of New York Avenue NE, where they found Fernandez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Following an investigation, Lopez-Burgos was arrested in Colorado, and he was charged on a warrant for first-degree murder while armed. He is now going through the extradition process before he is returned to the District to face the charge.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.