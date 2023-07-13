Virginia Corrections Officer Admits Role In Federal Inmate's Death

Michael Anderson was working at the Federal Correctional Institution at Petersburg on Jan. 9 and 10, when an inmate, identified only as W.W., said they were experiencing symptoms of an apparent medical emergency, said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The 47-year-old inmate asked Anderson for help, but Anderson failed to notify medical staff, obtain a medical assessment, contact the facility’s on-call physician, or notify any other staff members of W.W.’s condition, Aber said.

The next day, a correctional officer told Anderson that W.W. had fallen to the ground in his cell. Even with this information, Anderson failed to obtain any assistance for W.W. whatsoever. W.W. laid on the ground, dead or dying, for more than an 90 minutes before any correctional or medical staff entered his cell.

By the time correctional and medical staff entered the cell, life-saving efforts failed, and W.W. was later pronounced dead.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28, 2023. Anderson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

