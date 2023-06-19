Two Teens Killed In Double DC Father's Day Shooting: Police

Demarcos Pinkney, 15, and Kevin Mason, 18, both of Southeast DC, have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the two killed in the 2700 block of Langston Place on Sunday night.

Officers from the department were called shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 to Langston Place, where there was a report of shots fired with two victims down.

Upon arrival, they found Pinkney and Mason, who were rushed to an area hospital for treatment by DC Fire and EMS personnel, where they later died from their injuries.

No information about a possible shooter or shooters has been released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or at the agency's text tip line at 50411.

