Two Injured In Northeast DC Shooting Near Chinese Carryout Restaurant: MPD (Developing)

An investigation has been launched following a shooting near a Chinese carryout spot in Northeast DC that capped off a busy day for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle provides an update on the shooting investigation in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street

Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Overnight, officers were called to the 1700 block of North Capitol Street NE, where there was a reported shooting that happened - at least in part - inside the Yeung Fong restaurant, Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said.

Upon arrival, first responders found two men suffering from injuries and they were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, police say. Multiple shell casings and two handguns were found at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the shooting to break out on Wednesday night.

No information about either victim has been released by the department.

"It's definitely been a day," Kyle said. "Started around 7:00 this morning with the officers shot in Southeast, and we just came from another incident where three adults were found. It's been a busy day.

"I think the big message is the Metropolitan Police Department is out here and we're doing everything we can to keep the streets safe, and we really need the public's help." 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

