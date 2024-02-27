Overcast 59°

Two Dogs, Firefighter Injured In Southeast DC House Fire

An intense house fire sent two dogs to a local veterinarian and a firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Southeast DC on Tuesday afternoon.

The site of the fire in DC

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, officials say that DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to a home in the 3500 block of Ely Place SE, when a rapidly-moving fire broke out and spread throughout the residence.

Crews were able to knock down the flames, though two dogs were treated at the scene by the Human Rescue Alliance, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters remained at the home after the dogs were shipped off to continue corralling any hot spots or flare-ups. 

No information about the dogs' condition was available late on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that one resident was displaced, and the Red Cross has been notified to assist. 

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

