Tropical Storm To Bring Drenching Downpours, Gusty Winds To East Coast (Timing)

A tropical storm expected to make landfall this weekend in North Carolina will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the East Coast.

The storm, which is expected to make landfall in North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 23, is largely expected to hug the mid-Atlantic coast, but one scenario has it "hooking to the left and over eastern Virginia or the Delmarva Peninsula," AccuWeather says.

Several outdoor events had already been canceled Friday morning, Sept. 22, in anticipation of torrential rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical impacts include northward gusts between 40 and 60 mph, and moderate rain in Virginia, the Baltimore/Washington DC area, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania, AccuWeather maps show.

Regional outages, dangerous surf, travel disruptions, and flooding are all possible risks. The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season are Ophelia and Philippe.

According to AccuWeather, the cities that will be impacted the most are Richmond, VA; Washington DC; Baltimore; Philadelphia; NYC; and Boston.

Rain is expected to begin late Friday, Sept. 22 or early Saturday, Sept. 23. Friday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s, while Saturday will be rainy and windy with a high in the low 60s.

Sunday, Sept. 24 will also be rainy in the morning, and through most of the day, and otherwise cloudy.

