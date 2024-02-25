Thunderstorms With Hail, 65 MPH Winds Threaten Northeast As Temps Soar Mid-Week: Forecasters

Sunday, Feb. 25 could be the last day of winter chill for several days with temps in the low 40s and sunny skies, the National Weather Service says.

Monday will be warm and sunny as temperatures rise to the mid-50s. Tuesday will reach near 60 degrees and will be partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday is when things could get dangerous, as the threat of severe thunderstorms loom.

The AccuWeather map shows some threat of hail, thunderstorms, and wind gusts up to 65 mph.

"The threat of severe thunderstorms may begin to wane as the front moves toward the Eastern Seaboard later Wednesday into Wednesday night, but hazardous weather can still impact the corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C.," the weather outlet said.

Thursday, the final day of February, will have temps in the mid-40s with a chance of rain in the morning, the NWS said.

