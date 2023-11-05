Partly Cloudy 48°

Thousands Of Pro-Palestinian Marchers Call For Ceasefire Outside White House (Videos)

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets of Washington DC Saturday, Nov. 4, calling for a cease fire one month after the Hamas attack in Israel that prompted the war in Gaza.

Cecilia Levine
The march started at Freedom Plaza and looped around the White House, where protestors condemned President Biden for backing a "genocide" of Palestinians.

“Biden, Biden you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!" one attendee yelled into a microphone. Last week, the House approved $14.5 billion in military aid for Israel.

While the White House and Israel have refused ceasefires, Biden last week suggested a "humanitarian pause" to give citizens of Gaza a break from Israel's retaliation against the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, and to release the Israeli prisoners — some babies — who remain in Hamas captivity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shot down the idea of a ceasefire last week.

"Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas,” he said at a press conference last week.

Rapper Macklemore was among the protestors. He shared a video of the march to his Instagram story.

Police said the group obtained a permit in advance and cooperated with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Operations Division (SOD), before and during the march.

Minor incidents of property damage and vandalism were reported to police: A man was arrested for destruction of property on the 700 block of 17th Street, Northwest; Police were investigating acts of vandalism that damaged the McPherson Square Metro Station and several police vehicles.

