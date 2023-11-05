Thousands Of Pro-Palestinian Marchers Call For Ceasefire Outside White House (Videos)

The march started at Freedom Plaza and looped around the White House, where protestors condemned President Biden for backing a "genocide" of Palestinians.

“Biden, Biden you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!" one attendee yelled into a microphone. Last week, the House approved $14.5 billion in military aid for Israel.

While the White House and Israel have refused ceasefires, Biden last week suggested a "humanitarian pause" to give citizens of Gaza a break from Israel's retaliation against the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, and to release the Israeli prisoners — some babies — who remain in Hamas captivity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shot down the idea of a ceasefire last week.

"Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas,” he said at a press conference last week.

Rapper Macklemore was among the protestors. He shared a video of the march to his Instagram story.

Police said the group obtained a permit in advance and cooperated with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Operations Division (SOD), before and during the march.

Minor incidents of property damage and vandalism were reported to police: A man was arrested for destruction of property on the 700 block of 17th Street, Northwest; Police were investigating acts of vandalism that damaged the McPherson Square Metro Station and several police vehicles.

