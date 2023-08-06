'This Is Not A War Zone:' Three Dead, Two Injured In Southeast DC Mass Shooting, Chief Says

Three people are dead, and at least two others hospitalized following a mass shooting on Saturday night in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE, acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith confirmed.

“This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia,” she said. “We need the community to be involved. This is not a war zone. We want our residents and community to feel safe.”

Officers were called at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday night, where they were met by four men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the men and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Smith said.

The others were rushed to area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries. Their conditions was not available on Sunday afternoon.

“What I have to say is that this is disturbing … Very, very disturbing,” Smith continued. “We’re asking you, the community, to please provide us with any information you may have about this incident tonight.

This gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating. I know someone in the community knows what is happening, so please reach out and provide us with any information so we can ensure our residents and community are safe.”

No information about the victims or shooter has been released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

