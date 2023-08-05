Mostly Cloudy 80°

Two Dead, One Critical In Adams Morgan Shooting (Developing)

The rash of gun violence in Washington, DC came to a new head on Saturday morning when two men were killed and a third suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

Acting Chief Pamela Smith provides an update on the shooting in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest
Acting Chief Pamela Smith provides an update on the shooting in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest Photo Credit: DC Police Department
Zak Failla
Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 to the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW, where they found three gunshot victims suffering from various wounds.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what acting Police Chief Pamela Smith described as life-threatening.

“Even though we're in the preliminary stages of this investigation, we are asking anyone who may have seen anything, heard anything, or if you have video camera footage or video surveillance, we are asking you to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099, or you may text us at 50411,” she said, calling the shooting "another act of senseless violence." 

No information about any of the victims has been provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

