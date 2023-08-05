Two Dead, One Critical In Adams Morgan Shooting (Developing)

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 to the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW, where they found three gunshot victims suffering from various wounds.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what acting Police Chief Pamela Smith described as life-threatening.

“Even though we're in the preliminary stages of this investigation, we are asking anyone who may have seen anything, heard anything, or if you have video camera footage or video surveillance, we are asking you to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099, or you may text us at 50411,” she said, calling the shooting "another act of senseless violence."

No information about any of the victims has been provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

