Fog/Mist 60°

SHARE

Best High Schools: Virginia Schools Ranked In Brand-New List

Virginia is rife with top-rated high schools, according to brand-new rankings.

McLean High School.

McLean High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

US News & World report released its annual list of Best High Schools in the U.S. on Tuesday morning, April 23.

The rankings were determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college. Virginia has 129 districts and 329 high schools, according to US News.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria was ranked No. 14 in the nation.

Eight of the top 10 best high schools in Virginia are in Fairfax County:

  • No. 10: West Springfield High School, Springfield
  • No. 9: Madison High School, Vienna
  • No. 8: Richmond Community High School, Richmond
  • No. 7: Meridian High School, Falls Church
  • No. 6: Marshall High School, Falls Church
  • No. 5: McLean High School
  • No. 4: Oakton High School, Vienna
  • No. 3: Open High School, Richmond
  • No. 2: Langley High School, McLean
  • No. 1: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria 

Click here for the full list of Best High Schools in the US and here for the list of Best High Schools in VA.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE