Best High Schools: Virginia Schools Ranked In Brand-New List

US News & World report released its annual list of Best High Schools in the U.S. on Tuesday morning, April 23.

The rankings were determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college. Virginia has 129 districts and 329 high schools, according to US News.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria was ranked No. 14 in the nation.

Eight of the top 10 best high schools in Virginia are in Fairfax County:

No. 10: West Springfield High School, Springfield

No. 9: Madison High School, Vienna

No. 8: Richmond Community High School, Richmond

No. 7: Meridian High School, Falls Church

No. 6: Marshall High School, Falls Church

No. 5: McLean High School

No. 4: Oakton High School, Vienna

No. 3: Open High School, Richmond

No. 2: Langley High School, McLean

No. 1: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria

Click here for the full list of Best High Schools in the US and here for the list of Best High Schools in VA.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.