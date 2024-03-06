Third Man Arrested For Mother's Day Murder Of 10-Year-Old Arianna Davis In DC: MPD

Charles Edward Owens, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder, joining 19-year-olds Dallas McKinney and Koran Gregory, who were previously arrested.

At the time he was charged, Owens was already in custody in a DC jail, according to police.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, investigators said that Davis was hit by a stray bullet in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, after dozens of shots rang out in the area.

Officials said that the family heard the gunshots while driving through the area, and later realized that the girl had been struck in her upper body.

They rushed her to an area firehouse, where first responders rendered aid until Davis was rushed to the hospital.

Davis was treated for several days before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on Wednesday, May 17, according to representatives of the Board of Child Care - Early Childhood Education Center in Capitol Hill.

“The death of Arianna was a senseless tragedy. The Metropolitan Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Arianna’s family, and we hope this arrest helps bring some semblance of peace.” MPD Chief Pamela Smith said at the time.

“Community support was invaluable during this investigation. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who assisted in bringing this case to justice.”

When she was killed, Davis was a fifth-grade student who was gearing up to graduate and advance to middle school next fall.

“On a day that should have been joyful and filled with loving memories, Ms. Antionette and her family were forced to endure this nightmare,” organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. “She leaves behind a brokenhearted family and community that will miss her dearly.”

She was remembered as a girl who loved her family - specifically her three brothers - and “Mommy and Daughter” dates, when she and her mother would go shopping, get their nails done, and treat themselves.

“Arianna loved to dance and (TikTok) was her favorite,” family friends said. “To know Ari was to know a sweet and loving child with a beautiful smile that could light up any room.”

