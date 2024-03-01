Teen Arrested For Killing Afghan Interpreter Working As Lyft Driver In DC

In July last year, Ahmad Yar was working as a Lyft driver when he was dropping off a fare and was approached by a group of armed teenagers in the 400 block of 11th Street NE who reportedly sought to carjack the Alexandria resident's ride.

The 31-year-old father of four was shot during the incident, and rushed to an area hospital by first responders, where he later died from his injuries.

After months of exhaustive investigation, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday, March 1 that a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Several other minors involved in the incident remain at large, according to police investigators.

"This is an example of how we are using every available tool and investigative technique," MPD Chief Pamela Smith said. "This investigation took eight months of diligence and dedication, which brought the case to this point."

Following the fatal shooting, the department released video of the teens fleeing the area, which Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said contributed to helping them track down the teen.

"We released video of the suspects who shot him, and we called on the community for help,' he said. "With those tips and our diligence, a 15 year old was arrested by the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

"The reckless actions of these teens cost a man's life and shattered a family just starting out on their journey in this country. No arrest will make them whole."

Smith thanked the community on Friday for their assistance in the investigation, stating that crime across the board is down in DC this year after a violent 2023.

"I want to tell them thank you for your support providing information to bring us to this point to get closure in this case," she added.

"We're working with youth to make sure we are intervening before another child gets to this point."

The police chief added that, "here was a man who was starting out in the US after serving our country, but I will say that we take personally every single victim."

Following Ahmad Yar's death, hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised on behalf of his family through a GoFundMe that rapidly spread across the community.

"A dedicated local national interpreter who bravely served alongside US Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for a decade, brought his family to the United State after the collapse of the Afghan government in August 2021," organizers wrote.

"After settling in Alexandria, Nasrat wasted no time in securing employment as a tow truck driver and rideshare driver to provide for his loved ones."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.