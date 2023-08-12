Stolen Ambulance Smashes Through Cars, Police Cruiser During Pursuit: Virginia State Police

Investigators were alerted at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-395 in Arlington County that led to the man gaining access to an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance that responded to the incident.

Police say that the stolen ambulance sped away north on I-395, prompting a police pursuit by state and local officers, which continued into DC, when the ambulance came to rest after smashing into another vehicle.

The driver was apprehended without further incident. No information about him has been released by state police.

During the pursuit, investigators said that the ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles, including a Virginia State Police cruiser, which suffered heavy damage.

No serious injuries were reported.

The pursuit and hit-and-run crash remain under investigation on Saturday night.

Following the incident, I-395 was closed as traffic backed up for several miles. Drivers were detoured away from the area until some lanes reopened at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday.

