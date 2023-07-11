Sleeping DUI Driver Found Passed Out Near US Capitol With Weapons, Ammo: Police

Maryland resident Angelo Day, 31, is facing a host of charges after passing out in the crosswalk in Southwest DC on Tuesday morning, prompting further investigation by officers on patrol in the area who found a disturbing scene in the driver's seat.

Police say that at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, a US Capitol Police officer spotted a blue Honda Accord that was stopped in the 500 block of South Capitol Street SW that remained at a standstill for multiple traffic light cycles.

When the officer approached, they found Day asleep behind the wheel and during his subsequent arrest for drinking and driving, investigators found a Glock handgun along with four partially loaded magazines – a drum magazine, a high capacity 33-round magazine, and two 10 round magazines.

Day was arrested and charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a license;

Possession of an unregistered firearm;

Possession of unregistered ammunition;

Possession of high capacity magazine;

Driving under the influence.

“This is just another example of the great police and protective work our entire Department does to keep our stakeholders and the Capitol Hill community safe,” US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said.

“All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds. Even if you have a gun that is legally registered in another state, or the District of Columbia, it is still illegal around here.”

