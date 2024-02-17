Shooting Over Cigarette Dispute Lands District Man 12 Years In Prison: Feds

District resident Ryan Parker, 24, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the March 2023 shooting of a man outside of Malcolm's Liquors on Minnesota Avenue NE after he got into a confrontation after asking the guy for a smoke.

According to his plea agreement, on March 6 last year, Parker shot a man twice while they were standing outside the store, and he later admitted that the underlying argument was over the victim's refusal to give him a cigarette.

As a result of the shooting, the man suffered injuries to his hand and leg.

Parker pleaded guilty in August last year to aggravated assault while armed and carrying a pistol without a license. He was sentenced by the judge to 10 years for the assault charge and two for the weapons offense.

